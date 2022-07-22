Editor’s note: This column is part of a series of articles submitted by the Cass County DFL Party that will be published once a month.
The first weekend in July offered many opportunities for Minnesotans to gather to celebrate the freedoms our country has to offer. Because of our commitment to building a brighter future for all Minnesotans, DFL elected leaders, candidates and volunteers were out in force at many events.
From the Iron Range to the Iowa border, DFLers were out to spread the word that we are the party that cares about people. Electing our candidates will move that forward.
Joining the Voter Protection Team would be one way to make this happen. The DFL Voter Protection Team is building one of the largest programs that Minnesota has ever seen and they need your help. The program is successful because of the hundreds of County Liaisons, Poll Challengers and Voter Protection Hot line volunteers. Your efforts will help ensure that every eligible voter can cast their ballot and that their vote counts. You can learn more about all of these roles and sign up to volunteer at www.dfl.org/voter protection. If you have any question about the program please reach out to Simone Frierson, the DFL Voter Protection Director at sfrierson@dfl.org
More DFL news:
Minnesota Senate Republicans walked away from a historic opportunity to invest the $9 billion budget surplus in our K-12 school system, as well as tax relief for families and public safety. They cannot claim to be the candidates and party for public safety and then flip flop on funding to support programming and programs which grant ease and bring justice to victims and loved ones who suffer from violent crimes.
There was bipartisan agreement on a DFL-led House of Representatives bill to help farmers, the agriculture economy and residents of rural communities.
On June 30th Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan visited a dairy farm in Foley Minnesota to celebrate the legislation. Gov. Walz and Lt. Gov.. Flanagan were joined by farmers, legislators leaders in Minnesota’s agriculture industry and Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Peterson.
In June Democrats and Republicans at the federal level compromised to pass the largest piece of gun legislation in four decades. Unfortunately the tragedy of the 4th of July weekend proved that there is still more work to be done to address gun violence in our country.
The latest legislation will save lives but Democrats know we can do better. Vice President Kamala Harris is calling to reinstate the successful assault weapons ban that lasted from 1994 to 2004. Since the ban expired gun deaths have tripled.
“An assault weapon is designed to kill human beings quickly,” Harris said. There is no reason we have weapons of war on the streets of America. We need reasonable gun safety laws.
Democrats know the brutality of needless gun violence must stop. Republicans can no longer deny that they know this too. Democrats want to deliver action as soon as possible to the American people and work with Republicans to help Americans.
Elected officials could do so much more if they were not limited by Republicans and the filibuster. Unfortunately Republicans have shown it is only with large Democratic majorities on the federal and state levels that Americans can get the gun control they overwhelmingly support and have been demanding for years.
A Democratic congressman recently said that mass shootings won’t stop until more members of Congress expand their definition of freedom to include freedom from massacre by semi-automatic weapons.
Now, more than ever, it’s vital that DFLers tap into the energy of Minnesotans celebrating our freedoms and sense of community as we work to drive voter turnout to elect Democrats up and down the ballot this fall and right now in the August 9th primary.
The information in this column aims to be: fact based, relatable and based on issues people care about. — Cass County DFL Party
The views and opinions expressed in the “A fresh look” column are not that of The Pilot-Independent.
