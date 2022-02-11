Editor’s note: “A fresh look” series of articles is submitted by the Cass County DFL Party that will be published once a month.
On Jan. 26 Gov. Tim Walz announced his plan to protect Minnesota’s health and safety. The Walz-Flanagan Budget to Move Minnesota forward addresses key concerns to Minnesotans across the state. These include issues such as crime and public safety, expanded access to affordable, quality health care for people of all ages, and increased support for our veterans, first responders and peace officers. Every Minnesotan deserves to feel safe, protected and valued within their community, and this budget will help insure that these needs are met and satisfied.
Within this proposal, one of the major focuses is centered on reducing crime and increasing trust within our communities. Governor Walz proposes several grant programs that focus on investing in the developing needs of our communities. As we continue to see increased crime, the necessity for expanded funding for Minnesota,s community-based crime prevention grants that help fund youth programs is crucial.
This proposed budget does just that while additionally investing $300 million over three years to communities across the state that help new public safety measures as demand and expectations shift. The package also focuses on investing more resources in our youth such as after school activities, tutoring and mentoring to reduce youth crime and provide positive outlets for resolving conflict.
To combat violent crime the proposal seeks to improve forensic science and resources to ensure that perpetrators of violence are identified and innocent people are freed. Lastly, legalizing cannabis for adult use will help expand our economy, create jobs statewide, allow law enforcement or focus on violent crime and help allow for expungement of non-violent offenses using cannabis.
The other key component of this proposal focuses on expanding access to high-quality and affordable healthcare for Minnesotans statewide. It does this by proposing a MinnesotaCare buy-in to create an accessible health insurance option for those who lack health insurance to help cover expensive out-of-pocket costs. Under this budget, the No Surprises Act — a federal law that protects consumers from large and unexpected medical bills — will help ensure that Minnesotans will get the maxim benefit from this act. The funding also help support continuous Medical Assistance for children and youth under 21 helping ensure nearly 16,000Minnesota youth will be able to keep their health insurance.
The budget also proposes resources to ensure safe and affordable housing, climate change measures, and veteran protections. The proposal recommends $10 million each year starting in 2023 to create prenatal to pre-K housing support for an estimated 1,425 families with young children. Additionally, the budget recommends investing $95 million to emergency shelters throughout Minnesota to combat homelessness among adults and LGBTQ+ youth.
To combat climate change and ensure a healthy and safe future for generations to come, the bill recommends researching clean energy technologies, modernizing and creating sustainable infrastructure, improving weatherization strategies, helping support our farmers by combatting the drought, reforesting areas that were affected by drought and much more.
Lastly, Governor Walz seeks to support our veterans and recommends $40 million for the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA) to provide our veterans with essential services, $1.1 million for MDVA Houses for Veterans program, and $8.8 million to create permanent supportive housing options for Minnesota Veterans.
The proposal recommended by Gov. Walz will help protect Minnesotans, our communities, and our planet for generations to come.
The information in this column aims to be: fact based, relatable and based on issues people care about. — Cass County DFL Party, information Ken Martin DFL Dispatch
The views and opinions expressed in the “A fresh look” column are not that of The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
