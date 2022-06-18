Editor’s note: This column is part of a series of articles submitted by the Cass County DFL Party that will be published once a month.
On May 23, Minnesota legislators adjourned the regular session. As of June 3, there is still work that needs to be done for the Minnesotans who sent them to the capitol in the first place.
Having $9.25 billion in surplus and more than $1 billion in cash from the federal American Rescue Plan meant both parties could get some of what they wanted. Expectations were raised among rank and file lawmakers and constituency groups, according to the Minnesota Post.
While lawmakers had billions of dollars to work with, some of the most dire issues facing Minnesotans received no resolution, issues like transportation, housing, infrastructure, and public safety — all of which Minnesotans will have to face the consequences of lawmakers not acting on, long after state senators and representatives have gone home.
Gov. Tim Walz is urging legislators to consider the value for Minnesotans of returning for a special session to finish the work they promised constituents they would do. “We’ve had special sessions every single time because the work needs to get done<’ he stated.
Transportation
According to Gov. Walz, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) warned that |Minnesota could risk losing out on millions in federal funding provided by the $1.2 trillion infrastructure law Congress passed last year if the state legislature doesn’t act soon on the transportation budget. The federal infrastructure law, which includes $550 million in new spending, is estimated to bring $7.3 billion in total to Minnesotans for roads, bridges, transit and more, according to Minnesota Finance and Budget. Of those billions most of it — 84 percent — needs some sort of state match, which is on a sliding scale. But the Legislature adjourned without action on those state matching funds or a transportation budget that would’ve authorized MnDOT to spend its share of the new federal money allocated to the agency this biennium for roads and bridges.
The need to update Minnesota infrastructure is critical. According to the Transportation 2022 Final Capital Budget Requests with Governor’s Recommendations, “50 percent of state highways and 35 percent of state bridges are more than 50 years old. Truck freight traffic is projected to increase 30 percent by 2030. Greater MN transit ridership needs are projected to increase 45 percent by 2025. All legislators need to keep in mind that transportation helps connect our state and its economy. Minnesotans deserve access to the services of their own tax dollars.”
Public Safety
Another issue legislators cannot leave unattended is public safety, especially when the second largest mass shooting in American history happened just a day after session adjourned.
Before the shooting, Pres. Joe Biden urged local governments to act, stating “More money should be spent on public safety before the summer months, which typically bring a spike in violent crime. Taking action today is going to save lives tomorrow.” (Star Tribune)
Minnesotans cannot and should not have to wait for real solutions from lawmakers until next January.
Education
Educators have been through enough the last few years and they know it. That is why so many of them are picketing, begging lawmakers for help, or leaving the field altogether.
One of the biggest concerns is the “gap that exists between the cost of special education services that school districts are required to provide and the amount that the federal and state governments give them. ... A cross subsidy forces districts to shift money from elsewhere to cover special education costs, meaning cuts to other programs or requesting property increases from voters.
“Funding for special education services was among the biggest line items in the $8 billion grand bargain that lawmakers failed to get across the finish line. Lawmakers had broad agreement to address a gap in special ed funding but the House and Senate ended the session $250 million apart on that issue.” (Fox 9 KMSP)
The Minneapolis Public Schools’ legislative agenda for the year includes “ensuring the state fully funds the state portion of special education services.” District leaders say they routinely dip into their own general fund to meet obligations related to the needs of about 5,700 students.
The Star Tribune reported that “during a senate education committee hearing on April 11, representatives of statewide education organizations, parents and educators agreed in their testimony that literacy is important — but so are other issues facing students, particularly mental health challenges that the pandemic exacerbated.” The extra effort of educators to speak up about this issue cannot be in vain. The least we can do to support them is listen and then act on what they tell us as the people in the classrooms every day.
“House Democrats called for the state to spend an additional $1 billion plus a year for three years to hire thousands of mental health workers, expand pre-kindergarten offerings and fund state and federally-mandated programs that schools have long struggled to budget.” (Star Tribune)
In the face of the shootings in Uvalde is time for legislators who have talked about the mental health needs of students to increase resources for mental health. Getting back to work during a special session to pass bills that fund their priority is their chance to do it. Why won’t they do everything they can to prevent gun violence, even in the ways they have declared it needs to be done?
Gov. Walz, a former teacher, said, “We have a saying around here that the consequence for not doing your work is doing your work. I fully believe that legislators have work that is undone.” Educators do not stop working when the school day stops. Minnesota’s Legislature owes it to them to do the same.
For the sake of our natural resources, access to all the state has to offer, safety, the future of our children, and our dedicated educators who have already given so much of themselves, please reach out to your elected officials and urge them to finish the job they were trusted by voters to do!
The information in this column aims to be fact based, relatable and based on issues people care about. — Cass County DFL Party
The views and opinions expressed in the “A fresh look” column are not that of The Pilot-Independent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.