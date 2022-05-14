Editor’s note: This column is part of a series of articles submitted by the Cass County DFL Party that will be published once a month.
Frontline worker bonus pay fact sheet
Delivering bonuses to frontline workers was the House DFL’s biggest priority this year, and we got it done, thanks to workers who made their voices heard. As a result, as many as 667,000 frontline workers can expect to receive a $750 bonus.
In order to be eligible a frontline worker must have worked at least 120 hours in Minnesota in one or more frontline sectors between March 15, 2020, and June 30, 2021. For the hours worked during this time period the applicant was not able to telework due to the nature of the individual’s work and the applicant must have worked in close proximity to people outside of the individual’s household.
The applicant must meet the income requirements for at least one year between Dec. 31, 2019, and January 2022. Workers with direct COVID-19 patient care responsibilities must have had an annual income less than $350,000 for married taxpayers filing jointly, or less than $175,000 for other filers.
For workers in occupations without direct COVID-19 patient care responsibilities, the annual income limit is $185,000 for married taxpayers filing jointly, or $85,000 for other filers. The applicant must not have received an unemployment insurance benefit payment or serve a non-payable week for more than 20 weeks on a cumulative basis for weeks between March 15, 2020, and June 26, 2021.
Who is a frontline worker?
1. Long term care and home care
2. Health care
3. Emergency responders
4. Public health, social services and regulatory service
5. Courts and corrections
6. Child care
7. Public schools, including charter schools, state schools and higher education
8. Food service, including production, processing preparation sale and delivery
9. Retail including sales, fulfillment, distribution, and delivery
10. Temporary shelters and hotels
11. Building services including maintenance, janitorial and security
12. Public transit
13. Ground and air transportation services
14. Manufacturing
15. Vocational rehabilitation are all considered frontline workers.
In order to facilitate the bonus payouts, an online application system is under development. When the system is ready to accept applications, eligible workers will have 45 days to apply. Visit www.frontlinepay.mn.gov and sign up to be notified when the system is live.
New tax credits and rebates that reduce costs
House Democrats are laser-focused on rising costs because we understand it’s the biggest challenge Minnesotans are facing. To put money back into Minnesotans pockets, the House DFL is proposing new tax credits and rebates for people who are struggling to make ends meet.
Two programs that would directly assist families with children are The Great Start Child Care Credit in which families receive up to $3,000 in tax credits for each child age 0-4 capped at $7,500, and The Child Tax Credit Rebate in which families receive a one-time tax rebate of $325 for each child under 17 years of age.
A program that would directly assist senior citizens is the Social Security Tax Credit in which senior citizens who earn a joint income of less than $75,000 (or $8,600 for single filers) will not pay a dime in Social Security taxes. Student Loan Credit would be available for single filers who will receive $1,800 in tax credits, or $3,600 for couples filing jointly.
Property tax refunds would be offered as Minnnesotans will receive property tax cuts through a variety of investments in property tax refund programs. Whether you are a young family in your first house or a senior trying to age in place, you will have more money in your pocket.
The information in this column aims to be: fact based, relatable and based on issues people care about. — Cass County DFL Party
The views and opinions expressed in the “A fresh look” column are not that of The Pilot-Independent.
