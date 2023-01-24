The Legislature is back in St. Paul with a nearly $18 billion state budget surplus impacting many decisions we will make at the Capitol during the 2023 session.
We owe it to Minnesotans to make every effort to give back these over-collected tax dollars, and I am working this session to return as possible. Prices are up across the board, and we should put these surplus dollars back in the pockets of families with permanent and meaningful tax cuts to help pay for groceries, energy bills, and other everyday essentials.
Some, including the governor, have proposed rebate checks paid to tax filers as a way to give the money back on a one-time basis. With a $17.6 billion surplus, this translates to each Minnesota adult receiving a rebate check of $4,000 or more. Except the governor has proposed checks that are just a fraction of that amount which, if you are going to do rebates, is unacceptable.
On the other hand, there has been bipartisan agreement to once and for all get rid of the tax on Social Security benefits, which should be top priority this session. Democrats said last fall they support eliminating this tax and I’m sure they intend to keep their promise to Minnesotans. The Social Security tax repeal should be passed as a standalone bill instead of tempting fate by waiting until the end of session. We could pass this bill tomorrow with that approach.
We also need to work on reducing property taxes for seniors to help protect them from being priced out of their own homes in their golden years. I’ve personally authored legislation to make this happen and continue supporting the concept – including adjusting homestead taxes to compensate for valuations that many times have risen sharply in recent years.
Concerns regarding property taxes in general are an issue we should address, with people in some communities having faced double- or even triple-digit property tax hikes. Let’s explore ways to ease the pain being caused by property tax increases.
In addition to tax relief, public safety investments, fighting waste and fraud in our public programs, supporting veterans and helping students catch up from learning loss also should be general priorities in the Legislature this year.
Here is where things get dicey because the first bills House Democrats have introduced this session clearly reflect a different set of priorities. You could start with the extreme legislation they are pushing which removes all existing guardrails on abortion, including the duty to care for babies who are born alive. House Democrats are going straight past abortion and into infanticide with their bill, putting our state’s abortion laws on par with radical regimes such as North Korea and China.
Other bills House Democrats introduced first this session include proposals related to driver’s licenses for all, allowing felon to vote, and energy policies that would make power less reliable and more costly. They also are looking to effectively create a gun registry that would burden law-abiding citizens while likely doing little to hinder criminals.
Democrats have the trifecta of power in St. Paul, but the people of Minnesota still expect us to work together and get things done. People in our district care about tax relief, public safety, eliminating fraud in public programs, supporting out veterans and helping our students get back on track and that is where I continue channeling my efforts.
