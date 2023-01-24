The Legislature is back in St. Paul with a nearly $18 billion state budget surplus impacting many decisions we will make at the Capitol during the 2023 session.

We owe it to Minnesotans to make every effort to give back these over-collected tax dollars, and I am working this session to return as possible. Prices are up across the board, and we should put these surplus dollars back in the pockets of families with permanent and meaningful tax cuts to help pay for groceries, energy bills, and other everyday essentials.

