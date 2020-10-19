I have two close musician friends who are about as far on the political spectrum as one can get. One is a conservative evangelical Christian. The other is a progressive liberal non-Christian.
What I truly appreciate about both of these friends is our collective ability to debate, question, challenge each other’s views on politics, philosophical and religious beliefs, and walk away from the conversation with the same amount of love and respect we had for each other going into the conversation.
Like many people of all political persuasions, as well as those who have none, I am very disheartened not only by the differences dividing our country, but the nasty, closed-minded meanness in how we treat others who have beliefs and values very different from our own.
We are becoming a nation of nastiness and disrespect, and the blame for that is ourselves. The messages we pick up on from all of our nation’s elected leaders (and others) is absolutely no excuse for how we treat others.
If I can have a meaningful civil conversation with my two friends, I wonder why it is so impossible for others to do so. Instead, we’re becoming mouthpieces of our own ignorance by our closed-mindedness and parroting what our political and religious leaders are telling us.
Shame on all of us! We, as humans, are better than that! There are still evidences all around of people with opposing views helping, respecting and loving one another without an agenda. There is still hope!
My Christian friend told me the other day after a vigorous, but challenging and informative debate, punctuated by lots of humor and laughter, that he was so proud and happy to have a friend he can talk to about our differences, and walk away feeling really good about the discussion and our relationship.
And that last word, “relationship,” is the key to our differences. We all are breathing, talking human beings with so much more in common than what divides us! We’re just focusing on the wrong thing — agendas, opinions, what we’re being “fed” by those who influence us, who’s right, who’s wrong.
My challenge to all people is to put your relationship with another person above your differences. Our differences don’t define who we are! They are nothing more than our own dogma and ideology.
I recall attending a Christian College many years ago, and went to my adviser after a month living with a roommate I didn’t really know — or like because of our vast differences, and requesting a change of roommates.
My advisor’s response was very simple. He told me it was no problem, but it would take a couple weeks to process my request. In the meantime, he asked me to do something really simple, that I thought was kinda weird. He told me to read 1 Corinthians 13 every morning right after I got up. He said it’d take me about a minute each day.
Two weeks later, he called me into his office and said everything was approved and I could move into another dorm room. I looked at him a little sheepishly and told him it wasn’t necessary, because I’d worked everything out with my roommate.
If you’re not familiar with 1 Corinthians 13, go online and read it — even if you don’t believe anything else about God or the Bible or Christianity. Challenge yourself to love one another! It really isn’t that hard.
Paul Nye is a Walker resident and small business owner.
