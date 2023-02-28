In housing and childcare, we face higher costs in Minnesota than in many other parts of the United States.
In 2019, the average Minnesota family paid over $16,000 to keep their kid at a daycare center for the whole year, the sixth highest annual cost for center-based infant care in the United States. For 4-year-olds, the average family paid over $12,000, the seventh highest.
In 2017, it was reported that “Outside coastal states like New York and California, the Twin Cities was No. 1 in housing costs among the nation’s 20 largest metro areas, according to 2014 U.S. Census data. And they have remained at or near the top of other cost-comparison surveys since then. Statewide, Twin Citians pay an average of 26 percent more than neighboring states. That price gap explodes when compared with southern states like Texas.” A 2019 report found that an average home in Lake Elmo would cost $47,000 less in Hudson, Wis., and a new home in the Twin Cities costs as much as $82,000 more than a similar home built by the same builder in southwestern Chicago suburbs.
The causes of these relatively high costs are largely the same: excessive taxes, fees, and regulations imposed by state and local government which make it effectively illegal to supply them at an affordable price in Minnesota.
In childcare, for example, the requirement that teachers have a high school diploma raises the cost of center-based care by over $1,900 for infants and by over $1,300 for 4-year-olds, these costs tripling when teachers are required to have a bachelor‘s degree or more. Reducing the number of infants allowed per caregiver by one — making the ratio stricter — raises the cost of infant center-based care by $2,800 and reducing the number of 4-year-olds allowed per caregiver by one raises the cost of center-based care by about $450.
In housing, for example, Minnesota’s requirement for a passive radon mitigation system to be installed in new homes adds $1,500 to the cost of foundation excavation and reparation relative to Wisconsin and its requirement for sealing of air ducts and its balanced ventilation requirement adds another $2,060 to the cost of an HVAC system.
In each case, the first line of defense for these regulations is safety, but data do not show that childcare in South Dakota or housing in Wisconsin is safer than in Minnesota.
If we want to reduce these costs, we should reduce the excessive burden of taxes, fees, and regulations that keep them higher in our state than in others. But the measures proposed by Gov. Tim Walz in his budget to deal with these problems show that he fundamentally fails to understand their causes. As a result, he offers solutions that will solve nothing.
Gov. Walz proposes to reduce childcare costs by expanding tax credits so that families making under $200,000 with one child could receive up to $4,000 a year for childcare costs, families with two children could receive up to $8,000, and families with three children could see up to $10,500. In housing, he proposes spending more than $950 million on downpayment assistance, homelessness prevention, and preservation of affordable housing, and setting aside $10 million over the next two years for rent vouchers.
In neither case does Gov. Walz propose to actually bring costs down, he simply intends to pass them on to the taxpayer. These are demand-side measures to fix a supply-side problem. Even worse, by pumping money into markets where supply is constricted, we can expect to see those costs increase which will, no doubt, lead to the demand for the various credits and subsidies being expanded even further.
The prices are not the problem, they are a symptom of the real problem which is that government effectively makes it illegal to supply housing or childcare at affordable prices in Minnesota. We need to cure the underlying illness, not just treat the symptom.
John Phelan is an economist at Center of the American Experiment. You can read more of his work at AmericanExperiment.org
