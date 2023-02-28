In housing and childcare, we face higher costs in Minnesota than in many other parts of the United States.

In 2019, the average Minnesota family paid over $16,000 to keep their kid at a daycare center for the whole year, the sixth highest annual cost for center-based infant care in the United States. For 4-year-olds, the average family paid over $12,000, the seventh highest.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments