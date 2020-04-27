It is hard to write a column today without bringing up the current change in everyone’s life and what will be everyone’s new normal going forward, at least for the near future.
Over the last year I have briefly touched on some of the issues my wife and I have experienced. I broach this subject not to feel sorry for myself but more to hopefully help others understand that the future shines bright for most. That our medical professionals will work around the clock looking for solutions and progress will be made. Resetting our priorities to adjust to the things we cannot control can help us realize what really is important in our lives.
My wife and I started practicing Social Distancing over four years ago, actually Feb. 1, 2016. For three years after returning from Rochester, my wife was the only one seen in Grand Rapids wearing a mask in public. I know it bothered her as it is only human nature for people to take notice. With the exception of a young girl in a local business making the comment, “look mommy that lady is a doctor,” most people feared the masked woman.
The mask was not optional in Laura’s case. She wore it anytime she left our home, whether it was to simply walk outside, exercise, even inside our own home when limited visitors were allowed to stop by.
Holidays were limited to an hour or two of socializing. Hugging, petting a dog or even being around children was not an option. Everyday I was greeted with a four foot sign in our entryway. With an arrow pointing toward the basement the sign read:
“DO NOT PASS THIS POINT UNTIL YOU HAVE GONE DOWNSTAIRS AND WASHED YOUR HANDS THOROUGHLY. “
Not once in the three and half years did I or anyone else bring a cold, flu or any other contamination into our home which would have caused life threatening issues to my wife.
Was it easy ?.........NO
Did I make mistakes……YES
Were we scared?…..YES
Were we worried about the loss of income and extreme increases in health care expenses? ……..YES
DID WE GIVE UP?…..NO
DID IT WORK ?........YES!!!
We focused on the positive things we have been able to enjoy over the years. Slowly engaging in activities that meant so much to us and made us who we are.
Adapting to our new normal, we forced ourselves to take small steps not dwelling on what we were missing but enjoying the things we could do.
We enjoyed the simple things like taking a boat ride on a cloudy day for a half an hour to avoid the sun and enjoy the outdoors. Though it wasn’t enjoying hours of floating on a lake in the sun like previously, it kept us moving in the right direction. We replaced the long evenings sitting in front of a bonfire in the backyard with an hour sitting on the patio swing in front of a gas fire pit. Snowshoeing and cross-country skiing outings were shortened but not abandoned.
As time passed we never gave up hope. We had experienced advancements in medical technology first hand. In fact, had Laura’s illness been diagnosed two months earlier she would have never survived. The day before her transplant, complications arose. I still remember the doctor explaining that the only option was to administer a new medication that had only been approved 60 days earlier. As we signed the approval, the largest concern for the doctor was if Mayo even had the medication on hand as it was so new.
Despite numerous setbacks and complications the medical staff continued trying new ideas, never giving up. New medications and potential procedures were discussed and held as back up plans. Her cardiologist still can’t explain how after such severe damage to her heart and no chance given for complete recovery, that Laura’s heart returned to normal capacity with minimal damage, controllable with daily medication.
After two failed attempts of reducing medications that would allow the mask restrictions to be removed, the prognosis was mask for life and travel not advised. With belief in our heart and determination that this experience would not define us, we reminded ourselves how many times we had beat what seemed insurmountable odds.
Being extremely patient the third time was the charm. Medication requirements of 40 pills per day were gradually reduced to eight over several years. The outlook changed from never, to limited gatherings and careful travel, to finally no mask and our first trip in five years.
For those who are experiencing facial indentations and raw skin from prolonged mask use, they will heal. You may want to keep some mole skin handy to soften the impact of your nose piece.
We may have had to adapt our boat to protect against the sun but fishing trips and swimming are now again an option. There will be no excuses for my wife not to bait her own hook (if that would really ever happen ) and fishing excursions will be half days rather than an hour here and there.
FaceTime kept us in touch with family and friends much as it does today. We are fortunate that technology allows us to watch our new granddaughter scoot across the floor 150 miles away blessing us with her huge smile, yearning in anticipation of the day we can hold her again.
Yoga and exercise Zoom classes help us stay connected with the community that has become a large part of our life. Though the experience may not be the same it still creates a positive energy allowing us to cope with things we cannot control.
We find ourselves in the same situation as everyone else around us today — eager and ready to join in family gatherings, social events, enjoying personal interaction, knowing that we must once again be patient, adapting to our new normal but reminding ourselves that “this too shall pass”.
Be safe. Be understanding. Be kind. Believe!
Mark Roy is the general manager of the Grand Rapids Herald, a sister newspaper of The Pilot-Independent owned by Adams Publishing.
