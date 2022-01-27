There are no quick-fix ways for how to get sober fast, and there is no one simple formula for staying sober either. Whether you are looking to get sober or maintain your current state of sobriety, there are definite obstacles that must be overcome for your greatest chance at success, and they are as follows:
Get honest with yourself
In the depths of addiction, lying to yourself about the severity of the problem is very common. And of course, accepting the fact that you have a problem is the first step to getting the help and treatment that you need.
Have an open mind
You may be able to get sober without an open mind, but an open mind is necessary for lasting recovery. For those new to recovery, sobriety is a scary thought. It is an entirely new world. Literally everything has changed around you, and it is this feeling that can often spiral people into relapse.
Overcome complacency
All too often recovering addicts fall into a life of complacency. They are no longer using drugs or alcohol, but they are no longer growing as a person either. Complacency can result in relapse if unattended.
Be committed
Nobody said that addiction recovery was going to be easy. If you truly want to get and stay sober, you need to be willing to put in the work. This means focusing on recovery each and every day. Yes, it will get easier with time. But it is a continuous process that will last a lifetime.
Wanting it
You are the only person who can make the changes needed for lasting sobriety. Lasting sobriety will only come when it is something you really want.
Having dealt with addiction most of my adult life, overcoming these obstacles has been a real challenge. My path to recovery has been a journey, one that will never end. If you or someone you know are struggling with recovery from addiction and would like additional support, I may be reached at gottahavehope38@gmail.com or by letter to 559 West Broadway Street, Winona, MN 55987.
Mark Jacobson is a Peer Support specialist in Winona.
