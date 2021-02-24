High School Girls’ Hockey co-op
We’d like to say a huge thank you for our high school co-op for girl’s hockey. We are in a co-op agreement with Northern Lakes Lightning (based out of Breezy Point) and includes athletes from Pequot Lakes, Crosby-Ironton, Pine River-Backus and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley schools.
Thank you to Travis Hensch, WHA athletic director and Eric Pingrey, WHA superintendent for working with us hockey moms, girls’ head coach Chuck Deutsch, the athletic director of Pequot Lakes, the Minnesota State High School League, the WHA School Board, President Nate Gustafson and Vice President Ben Brovold both of Walker Youth Hockey Association, all for making this co-op possible.
The future is bright for this young team and we want to see the co-op continue for years to come. Thank you all for your help, extra time and extra paperwork put into making this a great hockey season for our girls at WHA!
Thankful, grateful and blessed!
Cherri Landt and Sarah Forbrook
hockey parents
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.