High School Girls’ Hockey co-op

We’d like to say a huge thank you for our high school co-op for girl’s hockey. We are in a co-op agreement with Northern Lakes Lightning (based out of Breezy Point) and includes athletes from Pequot Lakes, Crosby-Ironton, Pine River-Backus and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley schools.

Thank you to Travis Hensch, WHA athletic director and Eric Pingrey, WHA superintendent for working with us hockey moms, girls’ head coach Chuck Deutsch, the athletic director of Pequot Lakes, the Minnesota State High School League, the WHA School Board, President Nate Gustafson and Vice President Ben Brovold both of Walker Youth Hockey Association, all for making this co-op possible.

The future is bright for this young team and we want to see the co-op continue for years to come. Thank you all for your help, extra time and extra paperwork put into making this a great hockey season for our girls at WHA!

Thankful, grateful and blessed!

Cherri Landt and Sarah Forbrook

hockey parents

