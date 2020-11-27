A well-reasoned argument

Regarding the [letter to the editor] posted on the Editorial Page in theNov. 18 issue of The Pilot-Independent titled, “Demand for pipelines is falling,” I have read thousands of editorials over the years and written a few lousy one’s myself.

After reading Mr. [Mike] Tauber’s editorial I have to tell you that this is one of the finest, best written, well thought through and magnificently presented arguments against the construction of Line 3.

I don’t happen to agree with Mr Tauber, but he clearly provides some compelling information without one hint of anger. It goes without saying that if we all could respond to contested issues as calmly and succinctly as Mr. Tauber, our discourse in the exchange of ideas would result in more broadly acceptable solutions.

Well done, Backus.

Steve Cashman

Walker

