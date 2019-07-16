First Widows and Widowers Club thank you
The June meeting of the First Widows and Widowers Club has come and gone, friends. The FWWC was so beyond excited to welcome this new summer month.
Our theme “I See You.” Many do not know, but June 23 was National Widow’s Day. We celebrated in grace and style with our special musical guests joining and entertaining us.
A huge thank you to Ryan Pels and Kiki Carter Webb for joining us. They brought fun, laughter, talent, harmony and nostalgia as we all walked down memory lane with so many of their heartfelt songs, poems and stories. Such warmth.
We also were so incredibly blessed with our sponsorships from Pastor Dawn Lundgren of Cornerstone Church, and Jesse and Sandra Aldrich. We are also so thankful for our anonymous donors, as well. We can do what we do because of you.
Incredible door prizes for all came from the generosity of Frank and Chris Higginbotham. Each one of our guests took home something amazing. We were so thankful. We also had delicious dessert help thanks to our friend Pam Hunt. Yummo.
Our incredible postcard gal did not disappoint with amazing and creative reminders for our regular guests and attenders. Thank you, dear Rachele Wales.
Another round of gratitude sent out to Cornerstone Church of Walker for allowing us to meet free of charge each month, our “home away from home.” We are a blessed group indeed.
If you would like to attend the FWWC or know someone who would benefit from attending or have any questions about the club, please contact Mike and Stacy Little at (218) 547-1331 or send inquiries to quake@eot.com. We are also always looking for monthly sponsorship to offset the cost for the meal we provide, gifts for our guests, door prizes, table decorations, and so on. We always meet on the last Monday of the month.
The First Widow and Widowers Club will meet July 29 at 6 p.m. (doors open at 5:30) at Cornerstone Church. Buffet-style meal is provided. The theme is “Grateful.”
Mike and Stacy Little
FWWC facilitators
