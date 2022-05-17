Friday the thirteenth is supposed to be a very special day! However, don’t be scared, apprehensive, unfounded or mythical! No! It’s welcome home bird day! The trees are blossoming and so many birds are visible! I sit quietly facing the woods and what do I see?
The first bird I noticed was a gorgeous scarlet tanager. He looked at the feeder next door, glanced at mine and flew away!
Next, a flittering humminbird almost flew into my face! “Where’s my feeder?” she seemed to ask. She was followed by a handsome Baltimore oriole, who also flew away. I immediately brought out the hummigbird feeder and she stayed all afternoon.
Next a flock of goldfinches circled in. I went to the hardward store and bought a feeder and thistle seed — just for them!
Wary and cautious birds sat in the tree tops watching me as I watched them. They finally went to the feeder when I came in the house. There were seven at a time with three more on my chickadee sunflower feeder.
The sound of a busy wren checking the house in my tree was cheering to me! She is now heard at the neighbors. Numerous kinds of sparrows flitted by and around also.
Look! There is a bird. I know not what it is! Where is my bird book? There it is — it is a beautiful redstart!
No, do not be apprehensive about the calendar, it is “Welcome Home Birds Day!”
