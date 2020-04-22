Friends of CHI St. Joseph’s Health
Over the past month the COVID-19 pandemic has changed our world in ways we would not have thought possible. It quickly put life in perspective and has made us appreciate the things we often take for granted.
This is a very trying and anxious time for everyone. Our health care system is being challenged like never before. There are still many unknowns about this virus. We don’t yet know how this will evolve over the next few months, or to what extent we will be affected, but we are learning more every day.
CHI St. Joseph’s Health is doing everything we can to stand ready to take care of the communities we serve. We have been preparing extensively for COVID-19 with our primary concern and focus on the safety of our patients, staff members and our community at large. We have activated our Hospital Incident Command System, a structure designed to prepare and respond to this pandemic. We have implemented changes over the last several weeks to help prevent the spread of the virus. This includes screening and masking everyone who comes into our facility, restricting visitors and postponing elective procedures and other visits that can safely be delayed. We have plans to significantly increase the number of patients that we can care for by cross-training our nurses and providers. We are also working on training more physicians on ventilator management and are developing contingency plans for additional space, staff and supplies that may be needed.
The resolve of this community is great. I am proud of the efforts of our staff and I have been impressed with how our public health, area health care providers, county officials, EMS and other first responders have come together to share knowledge and resources. I can assure you that we will continue to work hard to stay ahead of this threat as best we can by following the recommendations of the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to make the best decisions and plans for everyone.
While we are one of the few counties in the State that has not had a confirmed case of COVID-19, we believe it is present in our communities. Due to a lack of testing supplies across the nation, health care providers are simply not able to test as many people as we would like. As COVID-19 cases in Minnesota continue to increase, we strongly urge you to keep up the effort to stay at home and avoid gatherings. This is essential to help us limit the spread of the outbreak and protect the most vulnerable.
Thank you for doing your part to help curb the spread of COVID-19. It is making a difference in flattening the curve of illness and it is helping our hospital be better prepared. None of us know exactly how long this will last, but we will continue to follow the science to put you at the center of our decision-making. In the days and weeks ahead, continue to stay informed, stay calm and most of all stay healthy!
Sincerely,
Ben Koppelman, president
CHI St. Joseph’s Health
Park Rapids
