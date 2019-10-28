Thanks for supporting the Holiday Boutique fundraiser
The Walker Area Food Shelf would like to thank the Walker community for supporting our Holiday Boutique fundraiser earlier this month. The generous donations of holiday decor, glassware and furniture were key to building a successful sale because our shoppers had many wonderful items to choose from.
Many thanks to the Green Scene for providing a delicious soup lunch for shoppers and to Brittany’s Floral for providing the festive decor that really made us shine! In addition, our quilt raffle was also very successful. We truly appreciate the talents of the Northwoods Quilters and thank them again for their generous donation.
We would especially like to thank Jarrod and Jenelle Mankie for the use of their building and for their generous support of our mission. The location was perfect and provided a wonderful opportunity to host our fundraiser in style.
As we continue to help those in need, the Walker community continues to assist our efforts. And for that, we are thankful beyond words.
Walker Area Food Shelf
