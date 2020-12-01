Let’s build Line 3
Line 3 is the right project for Minnesota. Thousands of Minnesotans have been speaking out in support of it for years, and now it appears that Governor Walz does as well. It is apparent that the Governor had a large hand to play in this approval process. With his leadership, state agencies have now issued permits.
Governor Walz must know what we all know. This project is an important infrastructure upgrade that will boost our economy by bringing over $2 billion of private money into our state. It will put over 4,000 thousand union workers to work, and it will protect our environment from potential oil spills while still bringing us the valuable fuel we need for our refineries.
Thank you for supporting this project Governor Walz. In doing so you have demonstrated your belief in taking care of “One Minnesota.” Now it is time to start construction and help salvage our state’s economy. Let’s put Minnesota to work and build Line 3.
Dave Lange
Hill City
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.