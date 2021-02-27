Minneapolis unrest caused by outstate residents
Minnesota Senate Republicans, led by Sen. Paul Gazelka, are opposing the creation of a $35 million fund to pay for public safety officers to standby in the event of unrest in Minneapolis during the trial of Derek Chauvin for the killing of George Floyd last May. One of their arguments is that police response due to the unrest and property damage created by Minneapolis residents should not be “bailed out” by outstate residents.
This is an example of the continuing effort by several outstate legislators to try to divide Minnesota citizens against each other by pitting outstate residents against metro area residents.
The sad fact is that much of the unrest last May and June was caused by outstate or, even, out-of-state residents. The recent arrest of two Rochester residents who are accused of burning establishments in St. Paul during the riots is but one example.
Recent guilty pleas from riot participants include residents of Brainerd, Staples and North Carolina. Hennepin County charges are still pending against residents of Texas, Illinois, Iowa, St. Paul, and many suburban communities. As of December, out of the 20 people facing charges in Minnesota’s federal court (most for arson) only one lives in Minneapolis.
We are all Minnesotans and are responsible for the care and safety of our fellow residents. We should not fall prey to politicians who would try to divide us for their own political purposes. Demonizing Minneapolis residents does not promote unity among Minnesotans.
Steve Adams
Minnetonka
