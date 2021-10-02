Show grace in victory
To those complaining about pipeline protesters: stop piling on! You got your dreadful pipeline. Show some grace in your victory.
You have imposed upon unwilling neighbors. Personally, I will contend with low-grade depression the rest of my life because of the intrusion of Enbridge [Line] 3 through the marshes of Clearwater County, the nursery of the infant Mississippi River.
The only medicine available is the long-suffering patience referred to by St. Paul in Galatians 5:22-23:
“But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, long-suffering, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, meekness, self-control; against such there is no law.”
Please practice patience with the water protectors, forgive their trespasses. They will be gone all too soon. Enbridge Oil will threaten our woods, waters and wildlife for decades to come. They have already breached an aquifer, a very clumsy mistake.
Whether Enbridge is truly serving the public good remains to be seen.
Lars Chelberg
Lake May near Walker
