Our plans were nailed down and everything was ready for our visiting bikers Friday evening. Then Mother Nature stepped in during the night and blew down almost 26 trees onto the trails.
Our volunteers were out bright and early doing their best to clear the way, but some things just can not be anticipated. Thank you to all bikers who headed out on an adventure and kept on smiling.
The Spring Bike Fling has had some growing pains. The first year endured a winter storm with ice and snow, then we ran into COVID and in 2021 we put 56 bikers on our trails through Laporte, Guthrie and back. As we began to meet about the 2022 Spring Bike Fling, our Hackensack friends started jumping on board with us and “Hack and Back” was born.
We had 117 online registrations before the event even started and we added 36 more bikers on the morning of. We had many of our local businesses set up water spots along the trail and included some games, gifts and, of course, some healthy snack and drinks.
Our hope is to keep growing this event. In 2023, we are once again going to “Hack and Back.” The committee would like to grow our kids’ ride and add some more fun things to the day.
Our sponsors were D.W. Jones, Andersen Log Homes, Northlakes Electric Bikes, Portage Brewing, Rendezvous Brewing, Next Innovations, Cass County Health & Nutrition SHIP, Bank Forward, Wolf Pack Nutrition, Nei Bottling and American National Bank. Interested in being a sponsor or on the committee? Call (218) 547-1313.
