From the bottom of our paws, thank you

Paws and Claws pets and staff would like to thank Mark’s Market in Hackensack for hosting our “Pick of the Patch” donation drive Sept. 27 and 28. This event was a great opportunity for us to bring in many necessary supplies, raise awareness for our shelter pets, and interact with fellow members of our community.

The items and the monetary donations are a huge help for our shelter and all of our pets here, and we cannot say thank you enough! The event was a complete success and we appreciate the ongoing support we receive from Mark’s and the rest of our community.

Thank you!

Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort

Hackensack

