What could go wrong with pipeline construction?

Many years ago when I lived in the Twin Cities, among my friends were Wesley Balk, artistic director for the MN Opera Company, and his wife, Barbara, an opera singer. I was in their lovely Minneapolis home many times.

One day I received a call from Barbara telling me their home was demolished, as were others on their block, due to a natural gas explosion. As to the current pipeline construction, one can only wonder what, down the line, can possibly go wrong?

Carol Gall

Walker

