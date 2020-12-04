What could go wrong with pipeline construction?
Many years ago when I lived in the Twin Cities, among my friends were Wesley Balk, artistic director for the MN Opera Company, and his wife, Barbara, an opera singer. I was in their lovely Minneapolis home many times.
One day I received a call from Barbara telling me their home was demolished, as were others on their block, due to a natural gas explosion. As to the current pipeline construction, one can only wonder what, down the line, can possibly go wrong?
Carol Gall
Walker
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.