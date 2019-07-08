Why did Trump get elected?
Hey, Lee Purrier, I’m joining in. Since I’d never heard of Ayn Rand before your letter, I searched the internet and read a bit about her and what others who belong to her society had to say about her.
It’s true President Reagan said he was a fan of hers, but he didn’t say why, and to say President Reagan subscribed to her philosophy is an assumption. And blaming today’s political climate on Ayn Rand and President Reagan is absolutely absurd because their philosophies are very different.
It’s incorrect to say it all began with President Reagan and conservative Republicans who adopted the writings of Ayn Rand as their guiding ideology, touting the notions that greed is good, individualism wins over together-ism, government is too big, too restrictive, taxes too high. Do you believe the opposite? Saying that some of these notions led to 1 percent owning 40 percent of the country’s wealth. Really? Even in the poorest countries, a small percentage owns most of the wealth. It’s been that way all through history.
So why did President Reagan get elected? Simply, President Carter couldn’t bring the Iran hostages home.
And, why did Donald Trump get elected? Four reasons I think of are: 1) Political experts on both sides of the aisle will say it was because Hillary Clinton told lie after lie about her use of her personal email as a vehicle for U.S, Government communication, 2) Her arranging for the Russians to purchase Uranium, 3) Her handling of the death of Ambassador Stevens and others at Benghazi and 4) Saying, “What difference does it matter?”
I certainly hope you don’t mean to tell me you’ll take a person like that over someone who, despite what you, I and the majority of Americans think of him, is willing to stand up for those serving our country.
I do, however, agree with you that it’s imperative: 1) more people need to be made aware of the challenges which we face from within, (although probably for different reasons); 2) Bring back respect for our laws, and 3) be honest, which is something most vocal politicians severely lack. Examples: Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have an agenda that is anti-American as evidenced by their many public statements.
The values that some are pushing on this country today are not the values our founding fathers had when they proclaimed our Independence on July 2, 1776 and signed the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. Perhaps this is why 1 Timothy 2:1, 2 states: I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people — for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness.
You do want to live a peaceful and quiet life. Do you not?
Happy birthday America and with God’s help and blessing, many, many more to come!
Ken Nordin
Los Lunas, N.M., formerly from Walker
