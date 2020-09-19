Taking away ... what?

I’ve owned guns for more than 50 years. For decades I’ve heard warnings about how Democrats were going to take my guns away. But I still have my guns. Now, after seeing Pres. Trump’s 2021 budget, I realize that what I should really be worrying about is Republicans taking away my Social Security and Medicare!

I am writing to warn my fellow senior citizens, “Let’s be careful not to vote against our own interest. Social Security is our money, our pension.”

Greg Mehlhop

Laporte

