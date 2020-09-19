Taking away ... what?
I’ve owned guns for more than 50 years. For decades I’ve heard warnings about how Democrats were going to take my guns away. But I still have my guns. Now, after seeing Pres. Trump’s 2021 budget, I realize that what I should really be worrying about is Republicans taking away my Social Security and Medicare!
I am writing to warn my fellow senior citizens, “Let’s be careful not to vote against our own interest. Social Security is our money, our pension.”
Greg Mehlhop
Laporte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.