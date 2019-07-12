New Pickleball Courts

On behalf of the Walker Area Pickleball Club, we would like to thank Dave Cochran for the generous gift of outdoor pickleball courts at the city beach.

We have almost 100 members from the area and many guests/visitors who play regularly at the Walker Area Community Center (WACC). Now we are thrilled  to have three outdoor courts in our beautiful town as well. His [Cochran’s] generosity will provide many pickleball enthusiasts hours of fun for visitors to the area as well as regular WACC players.  

Sincere appreciation,

Walker Area Pickleball Club

