New Pickleball Courts
On behalf of the Walker Area Pickleball Club, we would like to thank Dave Cochran for the generous gift of outdoor pickleball courts at the city beach.
We have almost 100 members from the area and many guests/visitors who play regularly at the Walker Area Community Center (WACC). Now we are thrilled to have three outdoor courts in our beautiful town as well. His [Cochran’s] generosity will provide many pickleball enthusiasts hours of fun for visitors to the area as well as regular WACC players.
Sincere appreciation,
Walker Area Pickleball Club
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.