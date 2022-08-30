If your loved one served in the armed forces of the United States, a memorial flag will likely have been ceremonially folded and presented during funeral services. Typically, one of three things become the fate of the flag: 1) Some people choose to fly it on special occasions. This is absolutely appropriate; however, the memorial flag is not suited for routine exposure to the elements. 2) Some choose to obtain a shadow box so that the flag can be honorably displayed; and 3) some put the flag in a closet or drawer, intending to obtain a display box when “things settle down,” but never quite get around to it. It is this third group that is the target audience of this letter.
If you would like to have a flag box built for your loved one, it would be my honor to build one for you at no cost. It is my way of saying thank you for your loved one’s service.
How can I do it at no cost? The answer is simple: There are people in the community that donate materials for this purpose. Some individuals provide the hardwoods. If you have some laying around you wish to donate, that would be nice (rough cut is fine).
Walker Building Center and the Walker Ace Hardware each donate expensive materials as well. So, my only outlay is my skill set and time, which I give to a cause I consider worthy. You can leave a message for me at the Walker Legion if you wish to take me up on this offer.
