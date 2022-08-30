What to do with a Memorial Flag

If your loved one served in the armed forces of the United States, a memorial flag will likely have been ceremonially folded and presented during funeral services. Typically, one of three things become the fate of the flag: 1) Some people choose to fly it on special occasions. This is absolutely appropriate; however, the memorial flag is not suited for routine exposure to the elements. 2) Some choose to obtain a shadow box so that the flag can be honorably displayed; and 3) some put the flag in a closet or drawer, intending to obtain a display box when “things settle down,” but never quite get around to it. It is this third group that is the target audience of this letter.

