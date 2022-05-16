Dear local business, community members
Thank you for the donations that were received in support of the 2022 Walker-Hackensack-Akeley After-Prom Party activities.
This year’s sponsors are: Ace Hardware, Action Contracting, American National Bank, Andersen Log Homes, Anderson’s Resorts, Aspen Construction, Bailey’s Resort, Bank Forward, Bay Carpet, Bayside Bar & Grill, Bear Pause Theater, Bemidji Orthodontics, Benson’s, Bill Hansen Realty, Brad Spry Insurance Agency, Brittany’s Floral, Cedar Point Realty, Charlie’s Up North, Chase on the Lake, Christmas Point Wild Rice Co., Cornerstone Church, Dairy Queen, DW Jones, First National Bank, Five Star Autobody, Frizzell’s Furniture, Fullner Wallner, Hair on 5th, Heritage Gifts, Hiawatha Beach Resort, Hope Lutheran, Jimmy’s Family Restaurant, Lakes Area Powersports, Lampert’s Cabinets, Laura J. Hansen, Atty (Breen & Person, Ltd), Leer Title, Log Homes Minnesota, Loney Sales & Service, Lundrigan’s, Moondance Events, Nistler Floor Covering, Norm’s Autobody & Repair, Northern Peace, Orton’s, Patrick’s Fine Dining, Pederson Dental, Pikedale Lodge, Reeds Sporting Goods & Family Outfitters, Shear Image, Southside, Spencer Ross American Legion Post #134, Super One Foods, Swanson’s Bait & Tackle, Tabaka Family Foods, The Door Coffee Shop, The One Stop, Thrivent Financial, Tianna Country Club, Tim’s Outboard, TJ’s Floral, Trapper’s Landing, Village Square, Walker General Store, Walker Rotary, When Piggys Fly, Wildwood Beach Resort, Wilkening Fireplace and Wolfpack Nutrition.
We want you to know that this event is not possible without each of the businesses within our community that donate year after year. Although prom itself is sponsored by the school and ticket sales, the after-prom party is financed solely by the contributions of this community and its support in creating a safe, memorable late-night alternative for our high school students. It is evident by your contribution that you understand the value of this, and the impact that community support of healthy youth activities can have on their lives.
Each year the after-prom committee is passed from one group of junior parents to the next to plan, organize and facilitate fundraising for the following year’s prom event.
Before we pass this off to the next committee, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the generous support you provided this year. This was the first traditional prom event that these students have had in three years — and you did not disappoint. Due to the fundraising efforts of the past two years, combined with this year’s support, we were able to provide the students with charter buses to the Three Bears Waterpark in Brainerd for four hours of unlimited Waterpark & Laser Tag. Their evening was full of food, fun and rounded out with enough prizes to send each student home with a gift, not to mention the amazing early bird and grand prizes that were furnished by our local businesses, whom we count on every year for support!
On behalf of this year’s 2022 WHA After-prom Committee, thank you!
With gratitude,
Vanessa Jacobson, Jill Bieloh, Carrie Raddatz, Angie Schultz and Jessica Watts
