Are you worried too?
My husband and I bought 55 acres of forest land on a small Cass County lake in 1987 because we loved swimming and fishing in the clean water, walking in the woods and enjoying the local wildlife. We wanted our children and grandchildren to enjoy everything that the pristine lakes and rivers of north central Minnesota had to offer.
But, we’re worried about what’s happening to those lakes and rivers as well as the wetlands and forests that filter the water running into them. There are threats everywhere.
Enbridge wants to put in a tar sands oil pipeline. Zebra mussels were just found in our lake. A large tract of trees nearby is being logged. And, don’t forget the overriding threat of climate change and its possibly negative effect.
Barb Courneya
Pine River
