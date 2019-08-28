I feel just the opposite, [Outdated language used in some of the columns and articles including the Aug. 14, 2019 column, “The old and the new” by Otto Ringle.] My father died a few years ago at 95. When he spoke of a “gal,” it was usually an adult female he admired and was likely as a compliment. There was nothing sexist or undignified about the word.

I hope your writer can learn to be less negative re the speech of those they disagree with, especially those who are no longer young. I love reading “The Old and the New.”

Karin Arsan

Hackensack

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments