On behalf of the Hackensack Area Food Shelf, we want to send out a big “Thank You” to all of our supporters: Hackensack American Legion Post 202, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Union Congregational Church, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, the Hackensack Lions, the Backus American Legion and many more.
We would like to thank SuperOne Foods in Walker and Godfrey’s in Backus for their generous donations of baked goods. Thanks for a great year.
