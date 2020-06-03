It’s taken us the better part of a week, to even begin to understand and speak to what transpired in Minneapolis, St. Paul and now much of the globe, these past few days. Neighborhoods, where some of our owners live, have been destroyed into rubble and ash.
What happened to George Floyd was a tragedy for all of our communities, and will hopefully ensue as a vital turning point as we seek justice for him and for all. We’re heart broken, sickened and angry like many of you, but today we are focused and committed on helping our fellow Minnesotans.
Small business owners who were looted and burned (a few of our retail partners included), peaceful protesters, displaced families, the elderly, and those at risk from COVID-19 to name a few, need us. We are all one, or should be anyway, and while this is just the first step on a long road of better educating, communicating and reforming ourselves around the issues at hand, people need our support.
Portage Brewing Company is a drop site for necessary provisions, like — medical supplies, non-perishable food items, baby food/diapers/wipes, feminine hygiene products, brooms, shovels, buckets, gloves, garbage bags, and face coverings (such as bandanas). Over the course of this week, local supporters will be delivering these supplies where they need to go. You can drop off items, anytime between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. this week. You can also make donations by visiting our blog post for a few funds helping out.
From neighborhood cleanup and rebuild, to supply collection and delivery, we encourage each of you to do the same, and give appropriately if you can. We love our state and all of the beautiful people who call Minnesota home. It’s time to better understand one another, and actively show interest in those who don’t share our race, ethnicity or belief systems, by simply meeting halfway to say hello and hear each other out. We all want to be heard, cared for and welcomed into our communities. Be safe and well, everyone. On ahead.
