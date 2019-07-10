I write as a Minnesotan who has lived on Cass County’s Hand Lake for four months of each of the last 30 years. I am here because of the water that surrounds me, which I drink comfortably because of its high quality, and that I know nourishes the things that I, and so many others grow here.
But of late I have become increasingly concerned about fundamental water quality issues that threaten this precious resource.
I encourage all who share my concerns to join me at the up-oming forum on water quality at Union Church in Hackensack 10:30 a.m. Sunday. I am eager to meet other folks in the area over lunch while we hear from three experts who will make brief presentations and then lead small group discussions on sustainable farming, protecting our wild rice, and preventing the spread of aquatic invasive species.
We will have a chance to come together to learn how we can better protect our precious water from a variety of current threats.
