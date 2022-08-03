During my annual observation of the Fourth of July parade in my little town, with thousands of observers coming out of the woods and off the lakes, I reflected on a number of things. The pride and anticipation and building excitement of the crowd, children scrambling for thrown candy, the dignified and patriotic sense about the proud military vets respectfully carrying the colors, and a sense of contentment that events like this speak well for the future of our democracy and way of life.
Yet nagging at the back of my mind is a concern I have about the depth of division in our country, the loss of the art of compromise, the willingness to come together to solve problems and make our communities better. Instead, we draw abrupt lines in the sand, yell at each other, refuse to listen to others and take extreme, unyielding positions.
A drama playing out now in our nation’s capital is the investigation into the cowardly and treasonous attack on our house of government — the center of our democratic republic by an armed mob of vicious and vandalizing thugs who caused death and serious injury to law enforcement officers, millions of dollars of damage to the buildings and saw a narrow escape from harm for lawmakers of both parties, and a threatened lynching of our sitting vice president, as he would not violate the law and Constitution to overturn a well documented fair and open election. That violent and vocal crew and their followers would have us believe instead that votes for one office only were rigged and thus our elected township, city and county officials who conduct our local elections are corrupt and crooked. I refuse to believe that, and note many decades of history of our state leading the nation in voter participation and integrity.
The same week of the Fourth of July parade, local media highlighted the annual Boys and Girls State programs, models of learning about democracy, separation of powers and our elected representative government. Across the state, high schools send the best of the best to participate and learn, and reflecting back some six decades, I recall the sense of responsibility and duty that participants carried with them in reporting back to a school assembly of their experience. I also wonder how many of us would struggle trying to explain to that select group of young people the events of Jan. 6 when bullies and hooligans attempted and failed to overthrow our democratic process of free elections and peaceful transfer of power.
My wish moving forward would be that all of us as individuals will turn down the heat, lower the volume, and back off each other a bit when we disagree. My mother always said that God gave us two ears and only one mouth for a reason, and now would be the time to practice that.
Only if we do that, and rekindle the spirit of almost 250 years ago when the American dream was formed, can our democracy survive. Failure would mean that mob rule would prevail and free and fair elections would give way to bullying intimidation and fear and tyranny. I believe we are better than that.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.