Summer thoughts on liberty and freedom

During my annual observation of the Fourth of July parade in my little town, with thousands of observers coming out of the woods and off the lakes, I reflected on a number of things. The pride and anticipation and building excitement of the crowd, children scrambling for thrown candy, the dignified and patriotic sense about the proud military vets respectfully carrying the colors, and a sense of contentment that events like this speak well for the future of our democracy and way of life.

