The First Widow and Widowers Club celebrated our theme of “The Love Connection” together as we gathered for our February meeting. We were so blessed as we welcomed our dear friend Sabbastian Wilson-Webb.
We loved our time with him. He brought us down memory lane with tunes from the Beatles, made us go “wow” with his original compositions and songs, soothed us with classic instrumentals, and made us laugh with stories along the way.
We also spent some time reflecting on ways we can be kinder to ourselves, and love ourselves a bit more. Lots of laughs, some tears and a wonderful time together!
We also continue to be so grateful to our dear friend and post card gal, Rachele Wales. This adds such a personal touch to our little club.
If you would like to attend the FWWC or know someone who would benefit from attending, or have any questions about The First Widows and Widowers Club, contact Mike and Stacy Little at (218) 547-1331 or send inquiries to quake@eot.com. We are also always looking for monthly sponsorship to offset the cost for the meal we provide, gifts for our guest speakers and entertainers, door prizes, theme decorations, and so on. We always meet on the last Monday of the month. Come, heal with us!
The First Widow and Widowers Club will meet March 30 at 6 p.m. (doors open at 5:30) at Cornerstone Church. A buffet-style meal is provided. The theme is “Four Leaf Clovers.”
Mike and Stacy Little
FWWC facilitators
