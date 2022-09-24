Response to Jack Melby’s Sept. 14 letter
I am the Woodrow Township Road Liaison, the link between the Woodrow Town Board, contractors and citizens in matters regarding township roads. I am not Woodrow’s Road Czar. It seems that Mr. Melby has chosen to misuse the Letter to the Editor system to initiate personal attacks on me in a blatant attempt to bully.
It is clear what he wants; he used ‘road dust’ and ‘dust control’ no less than 18 times in his letter in the Pilot-Independent. He is making much noise about the Township’s need to use chloride when, in my opinion, he only wants a policy change so he can have subsidized dust control.
At a regular township meeting, Mr. Melby was informed that the township uses chloride where it is appropriate and where there is enough traffic to justify its use. It is intended to be used in high traffic areas to stabilize the road and reduce the cost of frequent grading and graveling. That traffic exists in Woodrow Township only at a few specific locations. The Board has determined that chloride is not required to stabilize Woodrow roads other than for those locations. The Board has also determined that dust control on township gravel roads with low traffic is not road maintenance that the State authorizes.
No Woodrow road requires frequent re-graveling. Woodrow Town Roads are on a schedule to add gravel every five years, seven or longer on condition. This is not frequent.
It is appropriate to note here that Mr. Melby’s house is on a dead end road that has always been gravel and has only light traffic. As with most roads in Woodrow, the properties on the road are predominantly seasonal. The road his house is on is a prime example of where chloride is not needed for road maintenance because the traffic and the costs for grading and gravel are already near minimum. It is not likely that applying chloride could significantly reduce existing costs, much less cut them in half as he suggests. In this case, chloride would only be a cost. Again, it is my opinion that he only wants subsidized dust control.
Numerous people in the township have expressed their wishes at annual and monthly meetings. They did not favor use of chloride for any reason. There are numerous examples of people only a few houses apart on the same road, one adamantly for chloride and the other equally adamant against it. All have their own reasons. We find this even on Mr. Melby’s road. I am curious to know how he could claim to have the authority to obligate his neighbors to drive through the chloride that he wants, when they oppose it so strongly.
This push for a policy change looks only at the dust control aspect of chloride. It completely ignores, among other things, the effect of introducing tons of chloride each year into the surrounding environment to treat the roads that so closely follow our lakes. While that has not specifically been measured, I personally do not favor introducing tons of any chemical into this environment for any reason, but I will obey the wishes of our residents. Again, many have spoken against chloride and have named publications that indicate chlorides are cumulative and cause long-term changes in the ecologies of our lakes.
The Board has tried to be responsive to the wishes of the people of the township, in this case, by limiting township use of chlorides. The Board believes it continues to respond to the wishes of the majority of the residents of Woodrow Township.
To achieve dust control at his house, perhaps Mr. Melby could arrange authorization from the township (not payment) to have the road in front of his house paved at his expense. Paving would not offend his neighbors as would chloride.
Perhaps Mr. Melby would be interested in engaging his neighbors to work with the township to create a Subordinate Service District, SSD, as described in Minnesota Statutes Chapter 429 to pave the entire road. The SSD would allow all folks on and serviced by the road to pay for its paving by means of a special assessment on their properties over 10 years.
To justify a change in township policy and to authorize application of calcium chloride for dust control (or any purpose) to the 32 miles of Town Roads not presently chlorided and to have the funds to purchase that chloride, the Board will require clear direction from a majority of property owners to do so. This would be a ‘yes’ answer to the following two questions:
• Shall Woodrow Township apply calcium chloride to all gravel town roads, and
• Shall the Board of Woodrow Township be authorized to increase the annual property tax levy to include the costs of the application of calcium chloride to all town roads.
2022 costs for chloride alone would have been more than $101,000, about 28 percent of the 2022 [township] budget. This would need to be direct additional taxes applied against all properties in Woodrow Township. Obviously that amount will increase each subsequent year as costs increase.
If Mr. Melby chooses not to pave the road in front of his house and continues to push for dust control on all town roads, the Board needs to be shown that a clear majority of the property owners in the township support the changes he wants and that the majority would authorize and direct the Board to change township policies. The Board will not initiate these changes as it feels its current policies best represent the wishes of the people of the township.
Perhaps Mr. Melby can show that he has sufficient support by means of a referendum on the above two questions (at his expense) or alternatively, by a petition containing the verified signatures of a majority of the property owners in the township. A ‘yes’ answer for a property is indicated by the signature and affirmative answer to the above two questions for each owner of record for each property. This is needed to clearly indicate to the Board that a majority of the owners of the 2,600-plus properties in the township favor application of chloride for dust control, that they will accept the tax increase, and that they want the township policies to be changed. Fees must also be paid to the township for special meetings and for verifying signatures.
When the referendum or the petition signatures have been verified, the Board will present the results for certification at the next township annual meeting and for inclusion in the next levy.
Gordy Reher
Woodrow Town Board road liaison
