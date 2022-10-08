On Nov. 8, Jennifer O’Neill will be on the ballot as Cass Soil and Water Conservation District 5 Supervisor. Her technical qualifications include being a certified Minnesota Master Naturalist and an Aquatic Invasive Species Detector trained by the Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center. A graduate of Carleton College in Northfield, her studies included prairie, forest and stream ecology and Minnesota geology.
Jennifer is a founding member of the Minnesota Women for Agriculture and a current member of the boards of the Association of Cass County Lakes and the Leech Lake Association. She has worked with lakeshore property owners and resorts on water quality, shorelines, aquatic invasive species and other environmental issues in multiple counties. These responsibilities reflect a deep and lifelong appreciation of Minnesota’s incomparable natural resource heritage and her commitments to help preserve it.
In these and various career posts in the agriculture, food and banking sectors, Jennifer has developed skills in strengthening inter-agency or working group communications, facilitating public engagement in and support for occupational interest areas, and contributing fresh ideas on how to approach or solve work-related problems. She played a critical role in researching and writing the 2022 issue of the Leech Lake Association’s 40-page Leech Lake Ecosystem Management Plan.
Jennifer is obviously a very hard worker and tireless advocate for protection of Minnesota’s incomparable natural resources .Her interests and capabilities closely match the environmental objectives of the SWCD, so please vote for Jennifer for SWCD Region 5 Supervisor on Nov. 8.
