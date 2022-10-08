SWCD candidate O’Neill

On Nov. 8, Jennifer O’Neill will be on the ballot as Cass Soil and Water Conservation District 5 Supervisor. Her technical qualifications include being a certified Minnesota Master Naturalist and an Aquatic Invasive Species Detector trained by the Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center. A graduate of Carleton College in Northfield, her studies included prairie, forest and stream ecology and Minnesota geology.

