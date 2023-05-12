Last fall my son took his family to a public lake access in northern Cass County, for a day of nature fun. They had previously made a tee-pee out of bushes and sticks and planned to complete it. A yummy picnic and a nature scavenger hunt were also on their agenda.
The fun and learning had begun, until a blood curdling scream interrupted this tranquil scene. Their 4-year-old had run to the lake and stepped on a discarded broken glass bottle. Blood poured out of the little foot. Mom and dad ran to quickly render aid. Her brother and sister stood in horror! Traumatized!
With great urgency the family quickly took this terrified, blood-dripping 4-year-old to the hospital.There she got 13 stitches in her tiny foot. A friend went to the landing to retrieve the family’s personal items. As she gathered what was left of the family’s fun, she found a jagged glass beer bottle with blood still on it.
No mistake about it, this horrible discovery put the blame on a careless litterbug! Because of this person’s appalling disregard for others, [someone]had tossed a glass [bottle] that inflicted a 4-year old’s painful suffering, shattered a family’s nature-day, and [we] wonder, why?
From the earliest age, these children were taught to gather trash and put it where it belongs. Our 4-year-old continued her journey of suffering painfully at the hands of an irresponsible, disrespectful polluter. She was unable to go to her pre-school for weeks, unable to walk, a hospital stay for an operation, more stitches, more pain, x-rays, lab tests, sleepless nights, more medication, countless appointments, and heartbreaking missed events she was unable to attend, not seeing her friends or going to school and play.
Please, I appeal to each of you to be mindful of keeping our resource as we find them. I have found trash at every lake landing I have gone to, gathered that unwanted trash and brought it home to be dispose of. [It’s] an easy task that anyone can do and itmay save a fun day for someone.
I talked with the DNR about this. Their empathy was heart-warming. Unfortunately they are unable to prevent people’s bad habits. We can do this together. I want to challenge each of you to pick up the first piece of trash you find at a lake access and put it where it belongs. Keep our resources clean.
