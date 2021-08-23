A ‘recipe’ ... for disaster
Here is my recipe to make a planet uninhabitable as seen by a common sense and non-political person.
1. Place members of the animal kingdom, including humans, on the planet and allow them to multiply at an uncontrollable rate. They quickly compound in numbers, and this lends to many problems such as competition for food, space and power, which lends to struggles and war.
2. Then to make the situation even more dire, if these members have the ability to burn fossil fuel at an increasing rate, the greenhouse effect that we should all be aware of surrounds the planet to hold in heat, which will increase to ultimately destroy all life with extreme temperatures and fires.
3. Also this spreads disease epidemics, which we are now well aware of, destroying many lives and happening to many species.
4. Also when more and more energy is required to heat and cool our homes, cars, planes, trains, trucks, etc., as the population grows, we pollute our total planet, sky and ocean, which are deteriorating rapidly over the industrial period, which is the blink of the eye compared to the life of the planet.
This is a very obvious wake-up call that many people on earth are oblivious to, as we continue toward the inevitable.
We should be concerned about our children’s future and demanding our lying politicians be jailed for denying these facts .It’s late in the game, but changes need to be made soon. We have no other choice. Think positive and take action!
Speak up! Write to your Congressman or Congresswoman and the President. It’s the sensible thing to do. Good luck!
Bob Paulsen
Hackensack
