A unique contest
Each winter, our family and many others compete to determine who can accurately predict the precise date of “Ice Out” on Leech Lake. This is a unique contest in Walker that is open to all those who choose to participate in it. This year there were about 700 participants.
One of our clan was fortunate to predict the exact date of ice out on Leech Lake, allowing her to win a nice prize from First National Bank. Thank you!
We commend the many merchants who donated prizes for this fun contest. We appreciate the efforts of Gail DeBoer and the staff at The Pilot who make this unique contest available to Walker. Thank you!
Remember to support our local merchants!
Larry and Penny Anderson
Walker
