What a blessing for our community. It’s been a while since I penned a Letter to the Editor. Well, that’s not completely true. I often write letters to the editor; I just don’t send them. It serves as a kind of therapy when I see something that completely torques me off. I’m tempted to talk about the obvious corruption of our judicial system, but, as I said, it’s obvious.
So today, (on a positive note) I’m highlighting a wonderful facility we have in our community, a facility that many communities wish they had. I am referring to the Adult Day Service (ADS), a non-profit organization on which I have had the honor of serving as a Board member for several years.
Just a stone’s throw on the other side of the Northern Lights Casino sits a beautiful new building that houses the Adult Day Service. Why is it such a blessing? A truth that many in our community face is that for any number of reasons, we become less mobile and more isolated. This often leads to a lesser quality of life simply due to not being out and about and interacting with others.
People with so much more knowledge than me about this sort of thing echo the view that sharing the day with peers versus being home alone can have serious health implications. When you are with others, you are more likely to eat well and exercise regularly and effectively. And importantly, peer support can contribute to improved activities and emotional happiness.
At Walker’s ADS, there is access to a registered nurse and therapy equipment. You may find that you qualify for funding through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Long Term Care Insurance or Medical Assistance. As a practical matter, most people who attend ADS start at one day per week. They quickly choose to add days as they learn more about the program. Transportation can be provided.
Remain active and healthy. You can call (218) 547-1242 to learn more.
