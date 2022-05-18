After-Prom 2022 was a blast!

I’d like to say a big thank you to all the community members and businesses who donated toward this memorable night. The water park was so fun and the coach buses made it a comfy ride down and back.

I can say that we were never left hungry! We had a generous variety of food the whole night. The phenomenal prizes and the fun After-Prom T-shirts ended the night with everyone smiling.

Thank you again to everyone who made this night possible! We all greatly appreciate it!

Alexa Johannsen

WHA School junior

