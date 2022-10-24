Pete Stauber has been dropped from Team Congressional District 8 after four years of sub-par performance on the field.
“We gave him another chance with a second term,” said district voters. “But he didn’t live up to his promises.”
According to voters, Stauber has been a loyal backbencher, responding perfectly to the signals from his quarterback, Leader Kevin McCarthy.
“While he promised to deliver for Team CD 8,” said voters, “he actually worked against the team by voting against the largest bipartisan jobs bill passed in decades.”
“He even went as far as to try to burnish his reputation by bragging about the federal airport grants to our district, even though he voted against the bill.”
Stauber seems to be fighting for his life. He used the word “fighting” a total of seven times in a recent flyer, “a familiar refrain from a man in fear of being dropped from the team,” according to voters.
In campaign flyers he repeatedly touts his “very first bill,” a bill that he introduced in 2019 but which has not even had a hearing in Congress.
“Some fighter, huh?” said voters bitterly.
With that kind of record, those of us at CD8 Sports Desk predict that Stauber will have trouble getting a contract with any other Congressional team. He could hire himself out as a contract worker in Saudi Arabia. Stay tuned.
For more breaking news from CD8 Sports Desk, tune in Wednesday morning, Nov. 9.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.