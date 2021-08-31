To everyone:

I wanted to let you know “Y” I love the Walker Library. It is peaceful and quiet. I love to read books with my mom and learn new things.

My favorites are about dinosaurs. There are toys there to play with for my brother and sister, and fun people to talk to.

It’s a really great place. Have a good day!

Abel Jacobson, age 6

Son of A.J. and Jil Jacobson

Walker

