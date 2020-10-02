An implied referendum
As Americans steadily march toward the election polls, the Nov. 3 election will include a referendum that is implied but not stated on the ballot itself, a form of government that will comprise America in the future: a democratic republic or a socialist/Marxist dictatorship.
Today the House of Representatives includes several women who are either avowed socialists, Marxists or both. We are uncertain because they file as Democrats and Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi has yet to discipline them. However these women do symbolize the rise of Marxism in American politics and public discourse.
President Trump has [been] politically attacked relentlessly even before he took office. His determination to “drain the swamp” has gleaned him hosts of enemies, including some who have gained huge wealth in their zeal for “influence pedaling” their positions in government in exchange for cash. Foreign nations and their ‘paper mache’ [stet] companies, China, in particular, have raped the American taxpayer. Marxists, especially in federal government, are seizing their opportunity to defame Mr. Trump and unethical methods as they attempt to gain political [advantage] by any means. Meanwhile, some of [them] remain on the ballot. Thus they also create a false misleading Marxist spectre by using political party affiliation as a “cover” in their pursuit of fraudulent political gain and their determination to undermine and eventually destroy our system of government and our very noble way of life.
So we are soon to reach “the point of no return.” This election will determine our future and the future for generations to come. So how can America survive, realize a promising future as a freedom-loving people and the de facto champion of Western civilization?
We must vote wisely and not vote emotionally. We must vote with our heads, not with our emotions. We must vote only for candidates who have clearly demonstrated their love for America and their love and loyalty to America.
People revere life, our Constitution, democratic system, products made in America, our environment, our Bill of Rights, our freedom, our liberty, the rule of law, civil discourse, family farms and local businesses. Local education with a re-emphasis [on] Americanism and patriots and the patriotism proud pride that captures the best of the American spirit. Also we must vote for candidates who will emphasize local control — autonomy in contrast to the socialism centralization in government and business. Local control must again be strongly emphasized in our communities.
By strongly supporting the primacy of local education and government, we can strongly rebuke and reject socialist thought and its principle, globalism and the extremist politicians and the greedy opportunists who would “sell us out” and “sell out” our America in the process. So vote wisely. Your country desperately needs us. May God continue to bless America.
Martin Steffel
Nevis
