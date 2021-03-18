Attention, taxpayers!
The Democrats are trying to push through a $1.9 trillion COVID bill. Only 9 percent of this money will be used for actual COVID relief. There is still $1 trillion that hasn’t been used from 2020. Most of it is for pork barrel spending. Shades of the big spender Hubert Humphrey years.
We as taxpayers must stand firm and tell our representative in Congress this kind of pork barrel is not OK with us. If they want to use this money in America for infrastructure, research for health. homelessness, forest management to alleviate the fires that burn and destroy homes, businesses, forests and critters and anything else in our country that needs fixing (too many to mention), it’s what [taxes] should be used for, not other countries’ wars. The expense is too high.
Trillions of dollars, Americans killed and their bodies coming home minus limbs, eyes, in that forever war that Pres. Trump finally ended. They want to send money to build walls around other countries, take care of women’s concerns in Afghanistan. How about putting America first?
After all the taxpayer pays for what they decide to do with your taxes. It’s time (actually, it’s past time) for every American to stand up and say, “We’re mad as Hell, and we are not going to take it anymore!!”
They want to change our Constitution, the way we have always had honest elections with verified signatures, no mail in except absentee ballots, no harvesting. Who thinks anyone can tell us we can’t read, watch and do what we want? This is a free America. Freedom is precious.
I hope if you read this editorial, you will pass the word. It’s time for all Americans to stand up and fight for our freedom. Stand up and be counted. God bless America!
Ramona Pedersen
Longville
That 9% figure has been discredited by numerous news agencies and individuals. Just as one example, it leaves out over $80 billions that is going directly to small businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic.
That is not to say that no money is being used for unrelated projects, but it is important to provide accurate and specific information.
