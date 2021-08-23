Basketball tourney a success
The second annual Leech Lake Open Basketball Tournament was held July 31-Aug. 1 at the WHA High School. We had eight teams compete this year in a double elimination bracket with some highly competitive games and multiple games that went into overtime.
The tournament is a fundraiser for the WHA boys’ basketball team, and team members and their families helped run the tournament.
I am always amazed at the support received from the local area. I would especially like to thank our generous sponsors, First National Bank, Log Homes Minnesota, Larry Kimball, and Lampert Cabinets. Without their support, this tournament would not be possible.
I am looking forward to next year’s tournament and, once again, thanks so much. Go Wolves!
Chris Duff
WHA alumnus
