Basketball tourney a success

The second annual Leech Lake Open Basketball Tournament was held July 31-Aug. 1 at the WHA High School. We had eight teams compete this year in a double elimination bracket with some highly competitive games and multiple games that went into overtime.

The tournament is a fundraiser for the WHA boys’ basketball team, and team members and their families helped run the tournament.

I am always amazed at the support received from the local area. I would especially like to thank our generous sponsors, First National Bank, Log Homes Minnesota, Larry Kimball, and Lampert Cabinets. Without their support, this tournament would not be possible.

I am looking forward to next year’s tournament and, once again, thanks so much. Go Wolves!

Chris Duff

WHA alumnus

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments