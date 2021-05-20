Becoming a tutor a WHA School
With the challenges of COVID-19, we know this fall will be the start of an unusual school year, and one during which many of our learners will need extra support. To help our students succeed, WHA Elementary is proud to partner with an AmeriCorps program called Minnesota Reading Corps.
Reading Corps tutors are trained to work one-on-one and in small groups with students to help them build their skills and confidence. Minnesota Reading Corps has had a successful track record of bringing kids up to reading level by third-grade. I have witnessed the difference our Reading Corps literacy tutors make for the community students.
To help meet the needs of our learners, we’re looking for a part-time tutor for the 2021-22 school year. Tutors receive great training and support and must commit to 25 hours a week. In return, they receive a number of perks, including a stipend every two weeks of $535 and up to an additional $3,172.50 for tuition or student loans. Many tutors also qualify for individual health insurance and child care assistance at no cost to them.
The extra level of support tutors provide will be essential this fall. I encourage anyone who wants to make a difference to consider becoming a tutor at a school near them. At WHA, we need tutors who are able to begin their service in September, but there are a variety of start dates and opportunities to serve statewide. You can learn more and apply by visiting readingandmath.net or calling (866) 859-2825.
Charlene Gray, Internal Reading Corps coach
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Elementary School
