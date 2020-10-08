Before you were born, God knew you
As I sit in the 40 Days for Life praying in the little chapel (ice house) on Walker’s mainstreet and listen to traffic going by or people walking by, I wonder how many of them stop to think about what abortion really is. It is the taking of a human life that can move, blink its eyes, suck its thumb, yawn, feel pain and even listen to its mother’s heartbeat and voice.
If this little one is not a person, then why are mothers restricted to take certain medications, told not to smoke and doctors can perform in-vitro operations before he/she is born? And yet we allow these little ones to be torn apart piece by piece, or if born alive from a botched abortion, left to die.
What is happening to this world that we can be so crass and so selfish that we murder our own children because they happen to be inconvenient? God gave women the gift of bearing and birthing another human being and it should be treated as such. And if a child is conceived by accident, there are many pregnancy centers and agencies that can give much support so that baby can have a life. We have one here in Walker.
They can also help with post-abortion mental trauma which many women who have had abortions deal with. It has gotten much too convenient to kill an unborn instead of taking responsibility and giving that child a life.
Please pray to end this holocaust which has murdered millions of babies. Just think how many lives would be so different if all of those babies were allowed to live and would then impact the lives of others.
Some say a woman has aright to her own body but we must remember that our bodies belong to God — made in His own image and likeness and the same is true of an unborn baby. The Lord stated in the bible: “Before you were born, I knew you.”
Mary Jo Warren
Walker
