Big thanks from Friends of the Walker Public Library
What a great summer we had at the library! From Storytime to STEAM Class, under our big blue tent or on our blanket at the Farmer’s Market, on the library lawn with the Teddy Bear Band or at the park with Walker Bay Live, we made the most of our short summer.
It’s true that behind every great community is a great library, but the opposite is also true. Behind our great library is a great community of people who know how important we are.
We’d like to thank Erin from the Green Scene Farmer’s Market for giving us space for storytimes and storywalks; Kristin from Walker Bay Live for letting us join in on the fun with special activities for kids; American National Bank for supporting all the outdoor activities we do; the Collins family who gave us a gift in honor of their parents; the ladies of the Walker American Legion Auxiliary for supporting us financially; local artist, Garret,for donating a portion of the proceeds he receives from his art displayed at TJ’s Floral; and all of the library patrons who show their appreciation in so many ways.
Without you, we can’t exist. Thank you!
Friends and staff of the Walker Public Library
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.