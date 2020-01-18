Building good strong

friendships

I liked Otto Ringle’s “The old and the new” article in The Pilot-Independent (Jan. 1 issue) a lot.

Yes, I feel the same also, that unity day was a very special day. A celebration of two cultures coming together, working together for the sake of our  children, grandchildren and future generations to come.

I like to look  to the future, with optimism. We can all make a positive impact on the future. We are all in this together, building good strong friendships.

Faron Jackson, chairman

Leech lake Tribal Council

