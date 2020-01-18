Building good strong
friendships
I liked Otto Ringle’s “The old and the new” article in The Pilot-Independent (Jan. 1 issue) a lot.
Yes, I feel the same also, that unity day was a very special day. A celebration of two cultures coming together, working together for the sake of our children, grandchildren and future generations to come.
I like to look to the future, with optimism. We can all make a positive impact on the future. We are all in this together, building good strong friendships.
Faron Jackson, chairman
Leech lake Tribal Council
