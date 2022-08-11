Circle of Times statues are being taken care of!
I had to chuckle the other day after reading the Letter to the Editor re: the Circle Of Time statues. The writer wondered why the City and Chamber haven’t highlighted the statues for our visitors.
That same day, I stopped at the Chamber office for some business, and the first thing I saw as I walked into the lobby was the book about the statues. It would be hard for someone visiting the Chamber to miss it.
I picked up a Leech Lake Guide and found the statues were listed there as well. And, as I dropped off my ballot at the courthouse, I drove by the statues. The lawn in front of the Museum and city municipal liquor store is well taken care of and the statues easily seen. Seems like the city and Chamber are doing a great job taking care of and highlighting the statues.
It is a wonderful thing to take pride in the community, and those businesses who sponsor city projects are to be commended and appreciated. (I love to go down by the City Docks, take in the waves at the City Park, and appreciate the beautiful flowers and décor downtown.) While there is so much to celebrate in the Walker area, there is also need for funding a wide variety of projects and I’m guessing the City has to prioritize quite a bit. So, the request to spend additional funds on lighting the Circle of Time statues seems to ignore what the extra cost would be to the city. Both the regular city expenses (this month’s bills totaled around $57,000 according to the August expense report) and potential upcoming expense items like water treatment pumps needing repair and renovation of the City shop seem like better focus items. The statues are just fine as they are.
And I can’t let the opportunity slip by to note how the Leech Lake Chamber staff share their love of the Leech Lake area every day with visitors through social media, website, phone, front desk contacts and events. This crew connects with Chamber members and partners to get the word out on everything that is great in this area. I’ve worked with them closely over the years and I have seen it for myself. They put their whole hearts into it.
Believe me, they are getting the word out about sites, about events, about business and even about those statues. Thanks to the Chamber, city and businesses for all your hard work each year!
Mary Nordeen
Walker
